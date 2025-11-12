1 shot, 1 in custody after domestic-related shooting in Marine City

One person was shot, and a suspect arrested, in the aftermath of a domestic-related shooting in St. Clair County, Michigan, police said.

The Marine City Police Department said it was called about 4 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 500 block of South Elizabeth Street. When police arrived, they learned the victim had a gunshot wound to a leg.

At that point, authorities believed the suspect was still in the home. Officers from the Marine City Police Department, St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and the U.S. Border Patrol set up a security perimeter. First responders then were able to go in the house and assist the injured person, taking the victim via Tri-Hospital ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

While the St Clair County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team was in call-up status, authorities learned that the suspect was instead in a nearby home.

The suspect surrendered to law enforcement without incident and was taken into custody, police said. The suspect was transported to a different hospital than the victim "as a precautionary measure," police said.

Marine City Fire Authority also assisted on the call.