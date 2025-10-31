Watch CBS News
1 man killed, another injured in Detroit shooting; suspect in custody, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

One man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Detroit, police say. 

The shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m. Friday outside of a store in the 20500 block of Schaefer Highway near 8 Mile Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. 

One man died as a result of his injuries, police say, while another was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

It is not known what led to the shooting. 

A suspect is in custody, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing. 

