1 man killed, another injured in Detroit shooting; suspect in custody, police say

One man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Detroit, police say.

The shooting happened at around 3:45 p.m. Friday outside of a store in the 20500 block of Schaefer Highway near 8 Mile Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One man died as a result of his injuries, police say, while another was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not known what led to the shooting.

A suspect is in custody, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing.