1 killed in shooting at Redford Township motel, police say

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a motel in Redford Township.

Redford Township police say it happened Saturday morning just before 5 a.m. at the Travelers Motor Inn Motel on Telegraph Road. Responding officers found someone with a gunshot wound.

Officers attempted life-saving measures before the person was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

Police say someone at the scene was taken into custody and is believed to be involved in the shooting.

Charging documents have been turned in to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2581 or email cshort@redfordpd.org.