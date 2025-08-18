1 killed, 2 seriously injured in drive-by shooting at repast at Detroit park, police say

1 killed, 2 seriously injured in drive-by shooting at repast at Detroit park

A man was killed, and two other people were seriously injured in a drive-by shooting at a repast at a park on Detroit's east side Monday night.

Detroit police Deputy Chief Arnold Williams said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. Monday at Latham Playground near Moffat Avenue and Seneca Street, as family and friends gathered after a funeral.

Investigators believe a burgundy Chrysler 300 drove by and fired shots into the crowd. Police do not know how many people were in the vehicle, but say it has a flat tire.

A man in his early 30s was killed. Another man and a woman, both in their late 20s, were in temporary serious condition at an area hospital, Williams said.

Police said they found handgun and rifle casings in an alley west of the park, in the street in front of the park, and in the rear corner east of the park. Williams said there could have been more than 100 rounds fired.

No homes were shot at.

Detroit police are currently looking for witnesses, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Detroit Police Department previously identified those injured in the shooting as two women.