Detroit man injured after being trapped in a crash at M-10 and Wyoming Street

One person was seriously injured in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash in Metro Detroit, the Michigan State Police reported.

The crash happened about 11:40 p.m. Thursday at a ramp in the interchange with M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and Wyoming Street.

Troopers said a 36-year-old Detroit man was driving a Kia too fast on the ramp and drove through the freeway fence. The vehicle went airborne and overturned on top of a Dodge Ram truck.

The Kia driver was partially ejected during the impact and pinned between the car and the truck, troopers said. Detroit Fire Department crews were called to free him from the wreckage.

The Kia driver was taken to a local hospital and is reported to have serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram was not hurt.