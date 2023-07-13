Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, another injured in Harper Woods shooting

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 13, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for July 13, 2023 04:03

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Harpers Woods police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday morning. 

At about 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, officers responded to the 19300 block of Kelly Road on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered that two men had been shot. A 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. A 37-year-old man was fatally shot at the scene.

Police describe the suspect as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, white shoes and possibly a ski mask. 

In addition, police say, "The suspect vehicle is a newer style Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a poor black paint job."

The paint seemed as though it was spray-painted on the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harper Woods Police Department at  313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. 

First published on July 13, 2023 / 11:53 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.