1 dead, another injured in Harper Woods shooting

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Harpers Woods police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Thursday morning.

At about 8:55 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, officers responded to the 19300 block of Kelly Road on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered that two men had been shot. A 25-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in stable condition. A 37-year-old man was fatally shot at the scene.

Police describe the suspect as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, white shoes and possibly a ski mask.

In addition, police say, "The suspect vehicle is a newer style Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a poor black paint job."

The paint seemed as though it was spray-painted on the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harper Woods Police Department at 313-343-2530 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.