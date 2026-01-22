Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead after vehicle strikes tree in West Michigan, deputies say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

A West Michigan man died as a result of a traffic crash Wednesday in Kent County, local deputies reported. 

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on Lincoln Lake Avenue NE, just north of McPherson Street NE, in Vergennes Township. 

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the driver, a 79-year-old Grattan Township man, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Lincoln Lake Avenue in that area was closed during the accident investigation and cleanup. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue