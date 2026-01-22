1 dead after vehicle strikes tree in West Michigan, deputies say

A West Michigan man died as a result of a traffic crash Wednesday in Kent County, local deputies reported.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on Lincoln Lake Avenue NE, just north of McPherson Street NE, in Vergennes Township.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said the driver, a 79-year-old Grattan Township man, lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lincoln Lake Avenue in that area was closed during the accident investigation and cleanup.

The crash remains under investigation by the Kent County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Unit.