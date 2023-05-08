1 dead, 3 injured after police chase in Pittsfield Township

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

CBS New Detroit Digital Brief for May 8, 2023

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after one person died, and a mother and her two children were injured in a car crash following a police chase that ended in Pittsfield Township.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, a Saline police officer saw a dark sedan with tinted windows driving recklessly traveling southbound on Ann Arbor Street near Harper.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver fled eastbound on Michigan Avenue from Ann Arbor Street.

A high-speed pursuit ensued, and the driver struck a vehicle of a driver traveling southbound on State Road.

According to the Saline Police Department, the suspect's vehicle rolled over, struck a utility pole and caught on fire.

The Pittsfield Township Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the crash, and when they arrived at the scene and discovered the driver involved in the pursuit with the Saline Police Department. This driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators are working to confirm their identity.

The three individuals in the southbound vehicle were taken to a local hospital. Police say a 43-year-old woman from Milan is in critical condition, and her two children, a 9-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl are in stable condition.

The Pittsfield Township, Police Accident Investigation Unit, is investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about it is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department at 734 822-4911.