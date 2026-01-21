Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Detroit; suspect taken into custody

DeJanay Booth-Singleton
One person is dead, and two other people were injured after a shooting on Wednesday night in Detroit.

According to police, officers responded to the 20400 block of Marx Street. Police say that everyone involved knew each other.

Police say a man was pronounced dead. Another man was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and a woman was treated at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

