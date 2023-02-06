Watch CBS News
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on Dixie Highway in Springfield Township

By Sara Powers

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 72-year-old Springfield Township man was killed, and two other people were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon on Dixie Highway.

The incident happened at about 1:12 p.m. on Dixie Highway north of the intersection at Deer Lake Road. 

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, James Ziegenfelder, 72, was driving a 2022 GMC Acadia when he turned left from a business located on the east side of Dixie Highway. 

He turned left in front of a vehicle traveling northbound. His car collided with a 2022 Ford Escape driven by a 54-year-old woman from Holly.

Ziegenfelder was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries several hours after the crash.

A 72-year-old front-seat passenger in his vehicle was also taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. 

The woman in the Ford Escape was also treated for her injuries and released from a local hospital. 

All occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Police do not believe drug or alcohol use was a factor in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

