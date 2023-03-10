1 child in ICU, 3 others injured after suspected drunk driving crash in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - State police are investigating after a two-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver injured four children in Allegan County.

Four young children were injured after the vehicle they were in was involved in a suspected drunk driving crash. Michigan State Police

The incident happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Division Street and 142nd Avenue in Leighton Township on Wednesday, March 8.

According to Michigan State Police, the driver of a Honda minivan was stopped at a stop sign while heading southbound on Division Street when the driver of a GMC pickup was headed in the same direction, failed to stop and rear-ended the Honda.

The driver of the GMC then drove off and did not report the crash or render aid in any way.

After investigating further, troopers located the GMC driver, a 53-year-old Wayland man, at a residence near the scene of the crash.

MSP says troopers detected signs of intoxication and temporarily detained the driver for additional testing after sobriety tests were conducted. He sustained minor injuries, and it is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Test results will be sent to the prosecutor's office for operating while intoxicated causing serious injury charges.

Police say a 63-year-old Byron Center woman was driving the Honda and sustained minor injuries.

She also had four children in the vehicle who were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. Three of the children have been released, but one child is still in the intensive care unit with serious injuries. According to MSP, they were all wearing seatbelts.

The investigation is ongoing and pends the prosecutor's review.