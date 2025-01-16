Lifelong Detroit Lions fans rallying for a Super Bowl appearance

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Lions are entering uncharted waters on Saturday as they'll host a playoff game as the NFC's top seed for the first time.

Many Lions fans have been waiting a long time for this moment, and for some of them, they've been waiting since the team relocated to Detroit 90 years ago.

Many of the fans at Jewish Senior Life in West Bloomfield were there to root for the Lions when they won the NFL Championship in 1957. However, the chase for the Lombardi trophy and the Lions' first Super Bowl has been an uphill climb ever since.

One fan, 83-year-old Aaron Greenspan, told us what it would mean to him if the Lions were to bring home a Super Bowl this year.

"That's almost unexplainable," he said. "It's something I've waited a long time for, and it's just a thing I would really cherish forever."

The "Roarin' With Pride" pep rally had everything you would need to get ready for the most promising postseason berth in team history, from Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid to Lions memorabilia to a platoon of Dan Campbell look-alikes who you might recognize from their contest back in October.

"After being here today, I can honestly say I wanted this team selfishly to win for all my years; I want this team to win the Super Bowl for all their years," said "Motor City Dans" member Dante Dasaro.

Even though these fans have endured some tough seasons, even decades, they say there's something very different about this team.

"This whole state has gone into this. I mean, even when they won in 1953, 1952, and 1957, they had winning teams, but it was nothing like this," Greenspan said.

The team's recent success is also bringing out renewed pride from former players.

"Dan is one of those engaging coaches that makes you want to go through a brick wall. Hell, I'm watching him on TV, and I think I could go a couple downs. He is just that coach," said former Lions player and current NFLPA Detroit Chapter President Tim Walton.

Walton has led numerous efforts to reengage Lions alumni with their former team. He says the team's newfound winning ways make his job a lot easier.

"It's easier to connect with them right now because this is fun. They thought Dallas was America's team. It's Detroit, man," Walton said.

Be sure to follow our coverage all day ahead of Saturday night's kickoff when the No. 1 seeded Lions host the No. 6 seed Washington Commanders in the divisional round.