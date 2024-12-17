Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson vows Super Bowl return to teammates: "I'm gonna be back"

Detroit doctor speaks on what it could take for Aidan Hutchinson to return to NFL

Detroit doctor speaks on what it could take for Aidan Hutchinson to return to NFL

Detroit doctor speaks on what it could take for Aidan Hutchinson to return to NFL

(CBS DETROIT) - Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson says if the Detroit Lions make it to the Super Bowl, he'll likely be there in uniform.

Hutchinson did an interview on actor and Michigan native Taylor Lautner's podcast "The Squeeze" and discussed the day he suffered an injury to his left tibia. Lautner shared a short clip of the interview on social media. The full interview will be released on Wednesday.

The first-round draft pick suffered an injury to his left tibia after sacking Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during Week 6. However, he says he wasn't going to let the injury stop him and made a promise to his teammates.

"I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility, I'm like 'You guys just have to get there, and I promise you I'm gonna be back," he said.

In the weeks following Hutchinson's injury, the team has been plagued by a growing injury list, which has ruled out other key defensive players, including Alex Anzalone, Alim McNeil, and Carlton Davis.

The Lions also lost defensive back Khalil Dorsey during Sunday's game against the Bills to an ankle injury. Dorsey is considered one of Detroit's key special teams players. Other players, such as Marcus Davenport, Malcolm Rodriguez, John Cominsky, Derrick Barnes, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Emmanuel Moseley and Ennis Rakestraw, are also on injured reserve.

On Monday, the Lions announced that running back David Montgomery suffered a potential season-ending knee injury.

The Lions, currently 12-2, still hope to defend their NFC North title and earn the top seed in the conference playoffs. Despite the team's loss to the Bills 48-42 on Sunday, head coach Dan Campbell says it's "not the time to freak out and panic."

The team plays at Chicago on Sunday.