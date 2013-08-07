Cybersecurity
Latest news from the front lines of hacking and cybersecurity
Latest
-
Hackers break into voting machines within 2 hours at Defcon
Hackers from around the world cracked into voting machines at Defcon convention in Las Vegas this weekend
-
Security researchers hack ATM to make it spew cash
They tell panel how small flaw near ATM's speakers let them turn machine into cash fountain
-
These cheap phones come at a price -- your privacy
Researchers at Black Hat cybersecurity conference say some inexpensive cellphones are secretly sending data to Chinese servers
-
Details emerge on Fruitfly, highly-invasive Mac malware
The malware went largely undetected for years and can only be caught by a handful of security products
-
Why investors are betting on this cybersecurity stock
As cyber attacks surge, Wall Street sees opportunities for Symantec and its growing business, government and consumer markets
-
Search on for source of global cyberattack
Cybersecurity expert tells CBS News latest attack has "criminal motive" because suspects are asking for money
-
New cyberattack spreads fast across the globe
Experts say hackers appear to have struck with ransomware, similar to malware used to inflict a crippling attack earlier this year
-
Enigma: Why the fight to break Nazi encryption still matters
Codebreakers' work played a key role in the Allied invasion on D-Day – and created the world that’s led us to today’s encryption battles
-
France warns of risk of "permanent war" in cyberspace
Guillaume Poupard lamented a lack of commonly agreed rules to govern cyberspace and said "we must collectively ... on a global scale"
-
Adylkuzz hack, called larger than WannaCry, hits computers
Hundreds of thousands of computers around the world have been impacted by another malware attack that uses tools developed by the NSA
-
Microsoft slams officials for "stockpiling" security flaws
The "WannaCry" ransomware attack should be a "wake-up call" for governments, Microsoft says
-
Former CIA deputy director on "frightening" cyberattacks
Michael Morell says the past week's "WannaCry" ransomware attack was unparalleled in scope and sophistication
-
Cyberattack’s grip may grow as workweek starts worldwide
“Ransomware” hit in 150 nations and counting could resurface as workplace computers are booted up, experts warn
-
Cyberattack cripples hospitals, spreads across borders
Ransomware attack froze hospital systems across Britain and hit businesses in other countries as hackers held computer data hostage
-
Why emojis might be your next password
New research suggests emojis could provide better password security than you might think
-
Beware of Google Docs phishing scam
Staff at multiple media outlets, including CBS News, reported receiving the emails, which look nearly identical to the actual ones Google sends when a person shares a document
-
Why we choose terrible passwords, and how to fix them
Research-based tips on how to pick a better password – your first line of cyber defense
-
Now you can get protection against hackers -- if you're worth $5M
Insurance company AIG now covers wealthy families who face cyberbullies, hackers and ransomware
-
Latest tips to protect yourself against hackers
What the latest wave of hacking incidents could teach us about staying safe in 2017
-
Password security tips to help you foil hackers
Russian hackers didn’t have to work very hard to break into email accounts, even those belonging to government officials or powerful executives
-
Resetting our password habits
A CBS News poll found that roughly one in four people has to reset a computer password at least once a month. And so the password process often goes - reset it, and then forget it again. With security breaches more common than ever before, Susan Spencer goes in search of what makes passwords unhackable, and learns about new technologies that may make passwords (even those spelled p@$$wØrd) obsolete.
-
A world beyond passwords
One in four people has to reset a computer password at least once a month; fortunately new technologies may make passwords (even those spelled p@$$wØrd) obsolete
-
States up security after Vt. reports Russian malware
State government and utility computer networks getting a close second look after scare with one of Vermont's largest electric grids
-
New cyberattack in U.S. with possible ties to Russia
Vermont electric utility detects malware code that U.S. government says Russian hackers use
-
Now's the time to change your passwords
Consider it a vital New Year's resolution you can accomplish before the ball even drops
Highlights
-
Cyberattack’s grip may grow as workweek starts worldwide, experts warn
-
Former CIA deputy director on cyberattacks, North Korea missiles
-
New hacks, new defenses: Latest tips to protect against data breaches
-
Inside look at the race to outsmart hackers
-
All 12 living CIA directors speak out in documentary