Advertise With Us

Video released from Evergreen Fire and Rescue shows 2 fireman rescue a large elk from an icy pond.

Video shows 2 firefighters rescue a large elk from icy pond Video released from Evergreen Fire and Rescue shows 2 fireman rescue a large elk from an icy pond.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On