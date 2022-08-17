Watch CBS News

Take a journey to the underworld with 'Hadestown'

The Tony Award-winning musical "Hadestown" is set to take the stage at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Makenzie O'Keefe sat down with cast member Morgan Siobhan Green to find out why audiences won't want to miss this show.
