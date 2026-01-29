Sinclair Oil failed to notify Colorado regulators about contaminated gas, calling it an "oversight" Approximately 1,000 complaints were filed after people in Colorado purchased contaminated gas from stations across the Front Range. Although Sinclair Oil learned that the gasoline it distributed was contaminated at 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 8, the company admits it failed to notify Colorado's Division of Oil and Public Safety, saying in an email that it was an "oversight not to contact OPS on Friday morning."