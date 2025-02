Peña Boulevard Traffic; DIA top man says "It's bad and it's getting worse" Several times a week, Phil Washington, the CEO of Denver International Airport, gets behind the wheel of his car and drives to his airport office via Peña Blvd, an 11 mile corridor connecting I-70 with the airport. He has seen and experienced what thousands of other commuters deal with often- severe congestion. "It's bad and its getting worse," says Washington.