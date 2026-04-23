Park Hill Elementary students come up with big idea to help cool down their school Park Hill Elementary is expected to have air conditioning units installed over the summer as part of a 2024 bond passed by voters. But installing fans was a quicker solution with sustainable results. Thanks to the hard work of the Sustainability Club, the school was able to get a grant from the city climate protection fund worth nearly $20,000 to install fans in 10 of the school’s hottest classrooms over spring break.