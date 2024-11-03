Mountain Vista earns inaugural 5A flag football title with win over Arvada West On Saturday night at Trailblazer Stadium, the Mountain Vista Golden Eagles girls flag football team made history. In a thriller, neck-and-neck game, the Mountain Vista girls won 32-21 over Arvada West, earning their first-ever 5A Flag Football title. The girls were exceptional all season, remaining undefeated (19-0). While last year's pilot program champions, the Arvada West Wildcats ended their season 16-3. The Golden Eagles started hot with an early lead, but the Wildcats would put up a fight, making it a one-point game in the third quarter, 21-20. Still, the Golden Eagles held the lead for most of the game and would end up on top. Senior Quarterback Ariana Akey with an outstanding performance, rushing for three touchdowns, and a couple of interceptions in the fourth to end their undefeated season with a championship.