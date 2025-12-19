Mountain View Fire ready for wind Wednesday was the type of day firefighters fear: low humidity, dry vegetation and strong wind. That’s why Mountain View Fire Rescue in Boulder County took extra precautions. The wind was brutal -- blowing everything that wasn’t tied down around. That included dust, which can often be mistaken for smoke, but luckily there were no large fires Wednesday in Boulder County. But that doesn’t mean Mountain View Fire Rescue wasn’t ready. With the windy conditions, they decided they needed to staff up. They had an extra crew working out of fire station 2 to handle all the wind-related calls. “They’ve responded to a downed tree and a downed power line already and they are going to stay on until this wind event is over. Just to have that extra support so the crews that were on shift already can handle normal calls,” said Rick Tillery, the Public Information Officer for Mountain View Fire Rescue. They say they will keep an eye on things until the wind is finished.