Learn how Vocal Coalition Youth Choirs is helping young people in our community We had the awesome opportunity this morning to introduce you to an organization that's helping young people find their voice in more ways than one. VOCO stands for the Vocal Coalition Youth Choir, and we're thankful they joined us here in the CBS Colorado studio to talk about their mission and their young vocalists! Executive Director of VOCO Travis Branam joined us to share more about their organization.