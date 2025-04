Jury seated in trial for man accused of murder in Colorado rock-throwing death The trial of Joseph Koenig, the 21-year-old who's been charged with first-degree murder with extreme indifference in connection with the death of Alexa Bartell, is set to start Monday. The two other defendants in the case -- Nicholas Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak -- have both pleaded guilty to several charges related to the rock-throwing incident and several others they're also accused of participating in.