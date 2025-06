Health care premiums for Coloradans on the state exchange expected to double at the end of the year Republicans' sweeping measure to cut taxes and reduce spending is expected to hit the Senate floor next week. In addition to making big changes to Medicaid, the bill also allows tax credits for those who get health insurance on the state exchange to expire. Connect for Health says Coloradans on the exchange could see premiums increase by $3,000 a year if that happens.