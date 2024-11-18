Watch CBS News

Four men shot in southeast Denver, police say

The shooting happened in the 7100 block of Leetsdale Drive, between South Oneida Street and South Quebec Street. A large police presence was seen in the strip mall. A portion of the parking lot was taped off by police.
