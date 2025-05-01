Watch CBS News

Fort Carson soldier charged with distribution of cocaine after DEA operation at illegal nightclub

A soldier stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado has been charged with distributing cocaine after a DEA operation at an underground nightclub last week. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said Staff Sgt. Juan Gabriel Orona-Rodriguez is one of 17 active duty U.S. Army service members who were at the illegal Warike nightclub when the DEA executed a search warrant at the property Sunday.
