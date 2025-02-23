Five Points Then and Now Special Walking through Denver's Five Points Neighborhood is like walking through history. It's Denver's first predominantly Black neighborhood, historically a haven for small businesses like restaurants, and you can't forget about the music, especially Jazz. Five Points was known to many as the "Harlem of the West." Another kind of music was playing in churches here, worship and faith built the foundation of this community. Community is how so many Black businesses thrived here for decades, and community is what they're trying to get back after years of gentrification. History and the future can be found together at the intersection of Welton Street, North Washington Street, 27th Street, and East 26th Avenue. Join CBS Colorado as we take a look at Five Points: Then and Now.