Denver anti-violence groups, police push for better conflict management in wake of deadly shooting It was a troubling and unusual weekend of violence in Denver, as Denver Police described a series of shootings that happened in the metro area. One of those shootings killed one person and injured eight others outside Ultra Lounge in southeast Denver. While police are still working to identify suspects and speak to witnesses, they say this incident is a reminder of how critical it is to have violence interrupters who can help de-escalate conflict before it becomes violent.