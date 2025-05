Denver airport flew 9 execs to Madrid 1st class, business class; one ticket was over $19k and "polic Denver International Airport CEO Phillip Washington and his eight top executives flew round-trip to Madrid in April for a three-day airport terminal conference, with all nine flying either first or business class on every leg of the trip. Asked why the contingent needed to fly the most expensive class of service on every leg to and from Spain, Washington said, "our policy allows us to do that."