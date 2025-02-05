Community members, local attorney respond to immigration operations in Denver and Aurora The Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies conducted large scale immigration operations in Denver and Aurora Wednesday morning to reportedly target those with criminal convictions, pending criminal charges, and other immigration violations. Community members said there has been drug activity in the area, but that ICE "began circling the area and begins asking people if they have legal documentations to be here" as the raids were being conducted. A local immigration attorney said she has been contacted by people detained in previous operations who are without criminal records, or who have already started the asylum process.