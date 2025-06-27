Colorado expert shares how Supreme Court case on birthright citizenship can affect Coloradans The Supreme Court sidestepped the issue of whether the Trump Administration can end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents, but the court ruled federal judges who issue nationwide injunctions blocking presidential orders are overstepping their authority. Ian Farrell, a professor of Constitutional Law at the University of Denver, joined CBS Colorado in the studio Friday to explain how today's ruling by the High Court in the birthright citizenship case can affect Colorado.