Advertise With Us

Two Democratic state lawmakers filed a bill Friday seeking to ban so-called "assault weapons," citing an "epidemic" of mass shootings.

Colorado Democratic lawmakers file "assault weapon" ban bill as gun groups promise legal action Two Democratic state lawmakers filed a bill Friday seeking to ban so-called "assault weapons," citing an "epidemic" of mass shootings.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On