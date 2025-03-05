Watch CBS News

Colorado daycare worker arrested, facing 51 criminal charges

A former daycare worker in Arapahoe County was arrested on suspicion of 28 counts of child abuse and 23 counts of harassment. Brandon Vigil was a preschool teacher in Centennial from February 2024 until he was fired on Sept. 6, 2024.
