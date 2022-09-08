Watch CBS News

Celebrating World Physical Therapy Day

World Physical Therapy Day is September 8, a time to recognize the work physical therapists do and bring awareness to their important role. Our Makenzie O'Keefe spoke to Valerie Wilkins, a physical therapist from Sky Ridge Medical Center.
