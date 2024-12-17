Aurora police detained at least a dozen undocumented immigrants in a home-invasion and kidnapping in Police detained at least a dozen undocumented immigrants in a home invasion and kidnapping investigation. This happened at the Edge at Lowry Apartments along Dallas Street. It's the same complex that gained national attention earlier this year when armed suspects were caught on camera threatening residents. Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said that recently there have been around 200 calls of service in the area. And this morning's kidnapping and brutal attack -- is now another on the list. According to police 13 men and possibly 3 women entered the apartment. Two victims, a man and a woman, were inside. Investigators say the suspects took them to another apartment building on the property where the suspects threatened, bound, beat and pistol whipped them.