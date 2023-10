Antony Blinken addresses first set of U.S. hostages released after Hamas attack on Israel The war in Israel and Gaza has hit too close to home for Ben Raanan, a theater artistic director in Denver. His sister and stepmother -- 17-year-old Natalie Shoshana Raanan and her mother Judith Tai Raanan -- were taken as hostages. Early Friday afternoon the Israeli prime minister's office confirmed they have been released by Hamas.