Local News Northern lights sightings in Colorado in early November 2025

Lesann Hollenbeck Young The northern lights are seen from Pagosa Springs, Colorado, with Pagosa Peak visible in the background, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado CBS The northern lights are seen at Lake Loveland on Tuesdsay, Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado CBS This photo was taken in Denver's Central Park neighborhood on Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado Carolyn K Carolyn K. took this photo on Nov. 11, 2025, in the Grand Lake area of the northern lights above Shadow Mountain Lake in Colorado.

Northern lights in Colorado Heather Stone CBS News Colorado viewer Heather Stone captured this photo of the Northern Lights over eastern Boulder County on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado Susan Anne The Northern Lights are seen from as far south as Colorado Springs.

Northern lights in Colorado CBS The Northern Lights are seen from Thornton, Colorado, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado Denise S. Denise S. took this photo in Broomfield and wrote: "Very visible bands of red to the naked eye between 7:00-7:30 p.m. Photos were taken with a 3 second exposure and plenty of light pollution."

Northern lights in Colorado Sarah Strozenberg Sarah Strozenberg took this photo of the northern lights on Nov. 11, 2025, in Falcon, Colorado.

Northern lights in Colorado Kyra Whitworth Kyra Whitworth took this photo in Loveland, Colorado, of the aurora borealis on Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado Alex VanVelkinburgh Alex VanVelkinburgh took this photo of the northern lights with the horse Rebel looking on in Sedalia on Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado Kylee Hittle Kylee Hittle took this photo in Mesa, Colorado, on Nov. 11, 2025 of the northern lights.