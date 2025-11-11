Watch CBS News
Local News

Northern lights sightings in Colorado in early November 2025

/ CBS News

northern-lights-in-pagosa-springs-lesann-hollenbeck-young.jpg
Lesann Hollenbeck Young

The northern lights are seen from Pagosa Springs, Colorado, with Pagosa Peak visible in the background, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado

northern-lights-lake-loveland.jpg
CBS

The northern lights are seen at Lake Loveland on Tuesdsay, Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado

northern-lights.jpg
CBS

This photo was taken in Denver's Central Park neighborhood on Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado

img-3072.jpg
Carolyn K

Carolyn K. took this photo on Nov. 11, 2025, in the Grand Lake area of the northern lights above Shadow Mountain Lake in Colorado.

Northern lights in Colorado

img-4704.jpg
Heather Stone

CBS News Colorado viewer Heather Stone captured this photo of the Northern Lights over eastern Boulder County on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado

northern-lights-colorado-springs-susan-anne.jpg
Susan Anne

The Northern Lights are seen from as far south as Colorado Springs.

Northern lights in Colorado

northern-lights-thornton.jpg
CBS

The Northern Lights are seen from Thornton, Colorado, on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado

northern-lights-2.jpg
Denise S.

Denise S. took this photo in Broomfield and wrote: "Very visible bands of red to the naked eye between 7:00-7:30 p.m.  Photos were taken with a 3 second exposure and plenty of light pollution."

Northern lights in Colorado

img-4076.jpg
Sarah Strozenberg

Sarah Strozenberg took this photo of the northern lights on Nov. 11, 2025, in Falcon, Colorado.

Northern lights in Colorado

img-6832.jpg
Kyra Whitworth

Kyra Whitworth took this photo in Loveland, Colorado, of the aurora borealis on Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado

inbound1106539500340935689.jpg
Alex VanVelkinburgh

Alex VanVelkinburgh took this photo of the northern lights with the horse Rebel looking on in Sedalia on Nov. 11, 2025.

Northern lights in Colorado

img-8872.jpg
Kylee Hittle

Kylee Hittle took this photo in Mesa, Colorado, on Nov. 11, 2025 of the northern lights.

Northern lights

img-7701.jpg
Sheila Berner

Sheila Berner took this photo of the aurora borealis in Rifle, Colorado, on Nov. 11, 2025.

