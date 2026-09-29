Watch CBS News
Local News

Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google
1790536854424.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-11.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-15.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-7.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-8.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-3.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

screenshot-2026-09-29-180123.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-10.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-1.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-3.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-6.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-10.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

screenshot-2026-09-29-180203.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-8.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-19.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

co-150-habitat-for-humanity-raw-kc-consolidated-01.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-12.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

screenshot-2026-09-29-180219.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-13.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-17.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-18.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-4.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-4.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-14.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-1.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-11.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

screenshot-2026-09-29-180134.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-2.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-5.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-5.jpg
CBS

  

CBS Colorado at Habitat for Humanity's Griffith Station project

habitat-9.jpg
CBS

  

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue