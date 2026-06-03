Farming in Colorado's vast Uncompahgre Valley
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet, right, interviews farmer Mike Ahlberg.
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet, left, interviews farmer Brent Hines.
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley
Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley