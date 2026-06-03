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Farming in Colorado's vast Uncompahgre Valley

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Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet, right, interviews farmer Mike Ahlberg.

Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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CBS Colorado's Alan Gionet, left, interviews farmer Brent Hines.

Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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Farming in the Uncompahgre Valley

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