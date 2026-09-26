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Denver reopens Carpio-Sanguinette Park

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Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Cinceré Eades, assistant director of urban ecology and trails for Denver Parks and Recreation, looks up at a drone photographing new butterfly-shaped playground equipment at Carpio-Sanguinette Park on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations

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CBS

Denver city and county officials and local residents gather to celebrate the opening of Carpio-Sanguinette Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations

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CBS

Children play on new playground equipment at the grand opening of the Carpio-Sanguinette Park on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Graffiti Gallery at Carpio-Sanguinette Park is photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

A new pump track at Carpio-Sanguinette Park is photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations

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CBS

Skateboarders and bicyclists enjoy the new facilities at the Carpio-Sanguinette Park on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

New swings at Carpio-Sanguinette Park are photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations

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CBS

Two visitors rest on a bench and enjoy the scenery after the Carpio-Sanguinette Park opening ceremony on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations
RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Cinceré Eades, assistant director of urban ecology and trails for Denver Parks and Recreation, poses for a photo at Carpio-Sanguinette Park on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations

denver-park-opening-lmp-raw-01-concatenated-130303-frame-63179.jpg
CBS

A trail at the Carpio-Sanguinette Park passes over a water feature with concrete structures containing landscaping on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations

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CBS

Visitors rest on a swing in a shaded structure in the Carpio-Sanguinette Park on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations

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CBS

Paths near the Carpio-Sanguinette Park cross as they wind through the grounds at the Heron Pond Open Space on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations

denver-park-opening-lmp-raw-01-concatenated-130303-frame-61473.jpg
CBS

Children and families enjoy the playground equipment after Carpio-Sanguinette Park opened on Sept. 26, 2026.

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