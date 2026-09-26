Denver reopens Carpio-Sanguinette Park

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Cinceré Eades, assistant director of urban ecology and trails for Denver Parks and Recreation, looks up at a drone photographing new butterfly-shaped playground equipment at Carpio-Sanguinette Park on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations CBS Denver city and county officials and local residents gather to celebrate the opening of Carpio-Sanguinette Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations CBS Children play on new playground equipment at the grand opening of the Carpio-Sanguinette Park on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Carpio-Sanguinette Park is photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Graffiti Gallery at Carpio-Sanguinette Park is photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images A new pump track at Carpio-Sanguinette Park is photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations CBS Skateboarders and bicyclists enjoy the new facilities at the Carpio-Sanguinette Park on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images New swings at Carpio-Sanguinette Park are photographed on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations CBS Two visitors rest on a bench and enjoy the scenery after the Carpio-Sanguinette Park opening ceremony on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park is scheduled reopen after four years of renovations RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images Cinceré Eades, assistant director of urban ecology and trails for Denver Parks and Recreation, poses for a photo at Carpio-Sanguinette Park on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, in Denver. The park is scheduled to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26, after four years of renovations.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations CBS A trail at the Carpio-Sanguinette Park passes over a water feature with concrete structures containing landscaping on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations CBS Visitors rest on a swing in a shaded structure in the Carpio-Sanguinette Park on Sept. 26, 2026.

Carpio-Sanguinette Park opens after four years of renovations CBS Paths near the Carpio-Sanguinette Park cross as they wind through the grounds at the Heron Pond Open Space on Sept. 26, 2026.