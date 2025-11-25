Sports Denver Broncos 22, Kansas City Chiefs 19 Add CBS News on Google

Cooper Neill / Getty Images DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: George Karlaftis #56 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 16: RJ Harvey #12 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 Justin Edmonds / Getty Images DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Ja'Quan McMillian #29 of the Denver Broncos intercepts a pass during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 16: Justin Strnad #40 of the Denver Broncos tackles Robert Tonyan #85 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the NFL 2025 game between Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Cooper Neill / Getty Images DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes the passer during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 Justin Edmonds / Getty Images DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 16: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Cooper Neill / Getty Images DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Wil Lutz #3 of the Denver Broncos kicks for a field goal during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Cooper Neill / Getty Images DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is tackled by the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 Justin Edmonds / Getty Images DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Cooper Neill / Getty Images DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half of an NFL football game at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 Jamie Schwaberow / Getty Images DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 16: Planes fly overhead during the NFL 2025 game between Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 Justin Edmonds / Getty Images DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 16: CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson reports from the field during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos - NFL 2025 Justin Edmonds / Getty Images DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 16: Members of the military hold a flag during the national anthem and a flyover before the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on November 16, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.