Castle Rock zip line collision leaves 3 injured, 2 critically

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Three people ended up in the hospital after a collision on Sunday on a zip line in Castle Rock. A 21-year-old man, a 10-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy were all hurt.

 It happened at approximately 6:15 p.m. at The Edge zip line in Phillip S. Miller Park. That's operated by The Edge Ziplines and Adventures.

The adult and one of the children were listed in critical condition afterwards. The other child's injuries were less severe.

The adult and children were taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree.

CBSColorado.com Staff
First published on June 26, 2023 / 12:18 PM

