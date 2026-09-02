Is Yukon Jack show at Denver's Grizzly Rose a Garth Brooks concert in disguise?

There is speculation that legendary country singer and songwriter Garth Brooks may be performing at Grizzly Rose on Thursday night.

The news was first released by KYGO Program Director and Afternoon Show Host Shawn Patrick. Patrick says it first caught his attention after he saw a post about Grizzly Rose hosting a concert on Thursday night. Patrick states Grizzly Rose does not book concerts on Thursday nights since it is typically Ladies Night.

The Grizzly Rose sign. CBS

Patrick then said a few people directly messaged him to say they believe there is something to the hype. On Grizzly Rose's website, you can see the Yukon Jack AI flyer. Patrick said no one has ever heard of this band.

Patrick then decided to do an even deeper dive. He found out Garth Brooks has used this exact name in the 90s to perform pop-up shows. Patrick said after all of his research, it has to be Garth Brooks performing at Grizzly Rose Thursday night.

Patrick says if his deep dive is true, he will be attending the concert because this will be a monumental moment.

"If this really is Garth at the Grizzly Rose, this is a one-time thing," Patrick said. "This is something that not just me and everyone else that attends will be talking about forever. This is something that the folks of Colorado will be talking about forever. It's a legendary moment, so I have to be there for sure."

The marquee outside the Grizzly Rose. CBS

In an interview CBS Colorado Mornings did with Garth Brooks last month, Brooks said he has performed at Grizzly Rose before. Brooks said it was one of his favorite shows he has ever done, and it would be an honor to come back.

"You are lucky if you get to play the Grizzly Rose," Brooks said. "It's a great place to kind of grow up."

Grizzly Rose is asking people not to be in line until 4 p.m. Thursday. You can park in the parking lot.