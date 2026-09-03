Garth Brooks plays surprise show in Denver, to the surprise of no one

After days of speculation in the country music scene in Denver, the truth is out. Yukon Jack, the performer allegedly slated for a show at the Grizzly Rose Thursday, is actually country megastar Garth Brooks.

After an opening act, Brooks came onstage at the nightclub just before 9 p.m. with his band to huge cheers from the crowd.

Garth Brooks performs "Rodeo" at the Grizzly Rose in Denver on Sept. 3, 2026. Amy Wong

"It's nuts in here," said Amy Wong, who was one of the lucky fans who made it inside the club.

Brooks then started in with his song "Rodeo" to start off his set.

It was a big payoff for fans who waited in line for hours in the heat outside the club. More than a dozen people in the crowd had to be treated for heat exhaustion, Adams County Fire Rescue said. No one had to be taken to the hospital.

Brooks is playing four different large-scale concerts in Denver in the next few days. He'll be at Ball Arena on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as part of his Blame It All On My Roots Tour.