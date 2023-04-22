Young mother sentenced to 55 years in prison for murder of newborn daughter

An El Paso County woman was sentenced to a total of 55 years in state prison as a result of her newborn baby's death two years ago.

Amy Carr agreed to reduced charges with prosecutors from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office on Friday. Carr then pleaded guilty to second degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body, both felonies.

The judge in the case, Thomas Kelly Kane, immediately sentenced Carr to 48 years behind bars on the murder count and an additional seven years on the tampering.

Prior to the plea agreement, Carr faced five charges, including two counts of first degree murder and a child abuse causing death charge. She was scheduled to go on trial in July. Two previous trial dates last year were canceled.

Amy Carr following her arrest in June of 2021. El Paso County Sheriff's Office

A relative called 9-1-1 on Jan. 23, 2021 to report an unresponsive newborn baby "lying partially buried in her yard," according to CBS affiliate KKTV. The baby girl's name was Lilly.

Online public records indicate Carr resided in the Town of Yoder at the time. She turned 19 years old two days after the incident.

Carr was arrested five months later.

During sentencing, Judge Kane subtracted 687 days from the prison sentence, a credit for time Carr has already spent in county jail.

The judge also committed Carr, now 21, to five years of parole once she is released from prison, per KKTV.