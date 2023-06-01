Young bear released into the wild after rehabilitation from Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers released a young bear back into the wild Thursday.
The bear spent most of the winter in a den box at Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehab Center.
Wildlife officers believe she's about 2 to 3 years old and was first found in pretty bad shape. Black bears can live to be 20 to 25 years old in Colorado.
She was off Highway 133 towards McClure Pass and now has a GPS collar so wildlife officials can monitor her growth.
