Young bear released into the wild after rehabilitation from Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers released a young bear back into the wild Thursday.

The bear spent most of the winter in a den box at Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehab Center.

She spent most of winter holed up in a den box at our Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehab Center, coming out only for meals. She was given an appropriate diet and the time needed to recover, fattening up to 93 pounds – still small for her age but healthy enough to be released last Friday pic.twitter.com/qIbkwuKLC9 — CPW SW Region (@CPW_SW) June 1, 2023

Wildlife officers believe she's about 2 to 3 years old and was first found in pretty bad shape. Black bears can live to be 20 to 25 years old in Colorado.

She was off Highway 133 towards McClure Pass and now has a GPS collar so wildlife officials can monitor her growth.