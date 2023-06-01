Watch CBS News
Local News

Young bear released into the wild after rehabilitation from Colorado Parks and Wildlife

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers released a young bear back into the wild Thursday.

The bear spent most of the winter in a den box at Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehab Center.

Wildlife officers believe she's about 2 to 3 years old and was first found in pretty bad shape. Black bears can live to be 20 to 25 years old in Colorado.

She was off Highway 133 towards McClure Pass and now has a GPS collar so wildlife officials can monitor her growth.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 1, 2023 / 2:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.