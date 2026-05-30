Yoga on the Rocks sessions return to Red Rocks Amphiteatre for the Colorado summer

Yoga on the Rocks is back for its 14th season at Red Rocks Amphiteatre. Yoga classes will be held at the famous Colorado music venue in Morrison on selected Saturday mornings through the end of August. The first was held this weekend.

A scene from Yoga on the Rocks in 2025 Ella Sarles

Due to popularity, there will be 12 sessions instead of 10 this year.

You will have to buy tickets online as there are no drop-ins allowed. All the sessions go from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the doors open an hour before the sessions start. Tickets cost $23 per session and a six-pack costs $138.

Participants should bring their own yoga mat and water bottle.



File photo of people participating in a morning yoga session in 2020 at Red Rocks Amphiteatre. The famed concert locale featured physically distanced summer events during the coronavirus pandemic, including weekend yoga and a drive-in movie theater. Normally, there are 2,500 participants but due to coronavirus restrictions, the event was been capped at 175. Mark Makela / Getty Images

Anyone who wants to chow down after their class can make a reservation for brunch at the venue's Ship Rock Grille. And if you're a huge fan of the classes, you can buy a Yoga on the Rocks T-Shirt.