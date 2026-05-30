Yoga on the Rocks sessions return to Red Rocks Amphiteatre for the Colorado summer
Yoga on the Rocks is back for its 14th season at Red Rocks Amphiteatre. Yoga classes will be held at the famous Colorado music venue in Morrison on selected Saturday mornings through the end of August. The first was held this weekend.
Due to popularity, there will be 12 sessions instead of 10 this year.
You will have to buy tickets online as there are no drop-ins allowed. All the sessions go from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and the doors open an hour before the sessions start. Tickets cost $23 per session and a six-pack costs $138.
Participants should bring their own yoga mat and water bottle.
Anyone who wants to chow down after their class can make a reservation for brunch at the venue's Ship Rock Grille. And if you're a huge fan of the classes, you can buy a Yoga on the Rocks T-Shirt.