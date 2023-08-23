YMCA of Metro Denver offers free, virtual classes in three rural counties

The YMCA of Metro Denver is now offering free membership to its virtual 360 Program to residents of three counties. Through a partnership with Colorado Community Health Alliance, people living in Clear Creek, Gilpin and Jefferson counties can get a free membership.

Denver YMCA

The 360 Program offers a wide range of programs.

"We have over 1,500 on-demand classes. Anything from cardio, strength, meditation," explained Mcyveton Pierre-Louis, the Director of Wellbeing for the Y. "Everything for physical but also for mental and self-care such as meditation, cooking classes, book club and everything for all ages."

You can also take classes at a specific time with a live instructor. The Y started the classes during the pandemic to make sure members had the resources they needed to take care of themselves.

And the goal is to make them inclusive for everyone while bringing people together.

Denver YMCA

"We have all our members using it," Pierre-Louis said, "from families to teens. Older adults and individuals who may not be comfortable coming into the facility. Moms, dads, kids, so it's really all ranges, all populations all interest levels."

If you'd like to try the program but don't live in those counties, the membership is $12.99 a month and does include three in-person visits a month.