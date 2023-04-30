YMCA of Metro Denver holds annual Healthy Kids Day: "We just think it's important to move our bodies and prioritize health"

The YMCA of Metro Denver held its annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday at all of its locations. It's an initiative to highlight the importance of kids' emotional and physical well-being.

Ashley Albanese and her family attended the events at the YMCA in University Hills. Albanese says staying healthy is a priority for her family. It's a value she and her husband are instilling in their kids.

"He's participated in just about everything, from the bouncy house to yoga which was for all ages, some Zumba for kids," Albanese said. "We just think it's important to move our bodies and prioritize health and exercise. So, getting them here where they can have fun while we get some exercise and also a little break, is a win-win for everyone."

The annual event has been held for over 30 years.

"So, this event is an entry point for the summer months, and it's an opportunity to demonstrate the ways the YMCA shows up in the community to offer resources and programming that's focused on healthy communities," said Amanda Scates-Preisinger, with YMCA of Metro Denver.

At the core of the organization's work, Scates-Preisinger says it's about families of all backgrounds spending time together and thriving.

"For a lot of our programs on communities of color, where we know that they disproportionately suffer from cardio vascular disease, and that's because of structural inequalities that they've faced over the years. So, a lot of our programs are focused on providing access to those programs," Scates-Preisinger said.

Building community, moving and staying healthy with friends and family, one step at a time.