'We are prepared': Xcel Energy reassures Colorado customers they have the energy capacity

Does Colorado have enough energy capacity to keep up with future heat waves?

In the middle of a late summer heat wave, keeping the lights on is a major focus for the state's many utility companies, and so far, Colorado has avoided rolling outages. The question on the mind of many people is whether the state has enough energy capacity in its electric grid to keep up in future heat waves, and one of the state's largest utilities says yes.

"Our systems are designed to maintain reliability, even with significant changes in demand," said Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy—Colorado.

As record-breaking heat bears down on the west, power grids across the region are being pushed to the brink. In California, peak demand has led to rolling outages, and in Colorado, there's been a toll too.

"We have seen significant surges in demand, and we have seen peak highs," said Kenney. "I think our peak today is expected to be around 6700 megawatts."

This week, Xcel has asked customers to conserve, and, in some cases, done it for them by taking over thermostats or air conditioning units through longstanding voluntary programs, such as AC Rewards and Saver's Switch.

"Since 1992 we have been able to reduce enough peak to avoid the need to build 6.5 power plants or 250 megawatts of power, so that's a pretty significant amount that we're able to reduce peak by instituting those programs," Kenney said.

"We have things under control, we are prepared, and we will make sure that the lights stay on."

Moving forward, challenges will remain, as more frequent heat waves strain the grid and drought lowers the amount of power available to meet demand.

"It's really clear that this is one of the impacts of climate change, and something we are going to see going forward," said Keith Hay, senior director of policy at the Colorado Energy Office.

According to Hay, the key to avoiding future issues with the grid is to make it low carbon and resilient. So far, he said the state appears to be up for the challenge.

"We are not only planning at the big power generation level, but here in Colorado we're planning in the neighborhoods to make sure as customers install solar or buy EVs or electrify heating and cooling in their houses, so we'll have the resources from poles and wires to wind farms and solar facilities, to ensure we're able to meet their needs," he said.

Hay said money included in the Inflation Reduction Act will also be crucial for states and utilities working to update their grids and energy infrastructure.